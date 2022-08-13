BaaSid Market Cap Reaches $6.11 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. BaaSid has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $225,373.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,558.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004061 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00036914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00128340 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063456 BTC.

BaaSid Coin Profile

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,650,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com/#token. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

