Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Better Choice had a negative return on equity of 27.46% and a negative net margin of 29.36%.

Better Choice Stock Down 25.7 %

Shares of BTTR traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Better Choice has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

In other news, EVP Donald Young bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 548,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,202. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 529,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,282. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTTR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

