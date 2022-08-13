Biswap (BSW) Price Reaches $0.37

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $100.40 million and $7.50 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Biswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038014 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Biswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Biswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.