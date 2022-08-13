Biswap (BSW) Price Reaches $0.37

Biswap (BSW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Biswap coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market cap of $100.40 million and $7.50 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00038014 BTC.
Biswap Profile
Biswap’s total supply is 313,479,769 coins and its circulating supply is 273,579,477 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX.
Buying and Selling Biswap
