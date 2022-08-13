BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $23,577.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,473,517,288 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

