BitCore (BTX) Price Down 14% This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $123,957.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,585.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.22 or 0.08082822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00175989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.65 or 0.00262950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.21 or 0.00684186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.02 or 0.00585808 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005518 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

