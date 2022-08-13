Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CANF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

