Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.14 EPS.

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOS. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 928.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

