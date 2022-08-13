Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.02-$0.14 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.