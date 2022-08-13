Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.72 million. Canada Goose also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-$1.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE GOOS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,488. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

