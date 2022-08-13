Cannell & Co. Sells 349 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

Visa stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 6,443,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.