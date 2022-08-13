Cannell & Co. Sells 349 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Visa Price Performance
Visa stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.33. 6,443,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,675,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $399.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
