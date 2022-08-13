Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Short Interest Down 23.2% in July

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,810,000 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the July 15th total of 37,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

CGC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,969,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,494,018. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.95). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 221,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 27.6% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.