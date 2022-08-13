Cardano 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.22 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $20.03 billion and $1.22 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00118922 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00037970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00266358 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00035140 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

