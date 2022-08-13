Cat Token (CAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Cat Token (CAT) traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $45,125.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00261060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000716 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000990 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Cat Token

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cat Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cat Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

