Centaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $473,181.21 and $6,038.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,587.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00128348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00063229 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

