Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAYW remained flat at $0.10 during midday trading on Friday. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,983. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.60.

