CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at CHS

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHS Stock Performance

CHSCP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.15. 12,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,198. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CHS has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $32.90.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

