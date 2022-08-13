Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cingulate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 704,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. Cingulate has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.15.

About Cingulate

Cingulate ( NASDAQ:CING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

