Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Clever Leaves Price Performance

CLVRW stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. 680,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,538. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clever Leaves stock. Skaana Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in Clever Leaves were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States.

