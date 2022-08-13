Collateral Pay Hits Market Capitalization of $134,406.56 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last week, Collateral Pay has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $134,406.56 and $746.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002311 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038082 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Collateral Pay
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
