Comparing Spire Global (SPIR) & The Competition

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Spire Global to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spire Global and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $43.38 million -$19.31 million -3.19 Spire Global Competitors $3.21 billion -$802.12 million 0.07

Spire Global’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spire Global. Spire Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

19.6% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Spire Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Spire Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -50.58% 4.90% 2.54% Spire Global Competitors -74.02% -60.42% -11.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Spire Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 1 1 1 0 2.00 Spire Global Competitors 140 447 615 19 2.42

Spire Global currently has a consensus target price of 5.35, indicating a potential upside of 216.57%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.12%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spire Global’s peers have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global peers beat Spire Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Boulder, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Glasgow, United Kingdom; Luxembourg; and Singapore.

