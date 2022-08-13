Craig Hallum Boosts ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target to $25.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ACM Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Get ACM Research alerts:

ACM Research Trading Up 1.7 %

ACMR opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 0.63. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 10.42%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 855,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,826,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACM Research

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 982.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ACM Research by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 265.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.