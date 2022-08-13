Creditcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.13 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 13th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $94.61 million and $5.13 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001869 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,423.49 or 1.00017573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00048722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027239 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.