Crust Shadow (CSM) Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $932,677.58 and $6,782.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin.

Crust Shadow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

