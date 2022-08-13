Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the July 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cuentas

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cuentas stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.33% of Cuentas as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cuentas alerts:

Cuentas Price Performance

Shares of CUEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. 18,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,610. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas ( NASDAQ:CUEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Cuentas had a negative net margin of 1,663.65% and a negative return on equity of 136.38%.

(Get Rating)

Cuentas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit, and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved communities in the United States and internationally. It offers prepaid voice, text, and data mobile phone services; and domestic and international long-distance voice, text, and data telephony services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cuentas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cuentas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.