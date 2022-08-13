Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$414.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.07 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.72. 3,434,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog has a 12-month low of $81.12 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11,583.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.30.

In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 9,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,118,378.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,207,877.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at $348,021.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,426 shares of company stock worth $13,525,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 71.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $302,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

