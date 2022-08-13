DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0594 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0594 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $92.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00012086 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,709,143 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

