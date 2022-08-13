DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 93.9% from the July 15th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DiamondHead Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHHC remained flat at $9.87 during midday trading on Friday. 223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,597. DiamondHead has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DiamondHead by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,799,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondHead in the 1st quarter valued at $14,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,198,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 248,025 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,076,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 424,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in DiamondHead by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 919,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

