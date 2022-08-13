Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $462,154.94 and $2,500.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009893 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00236187 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.