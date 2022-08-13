DPRating (RATING) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

DPRating (RATING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One DPRating coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market capitalization of $326,061.73 and $12,854.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

