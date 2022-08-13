Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.30-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,302,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,399. The company has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

