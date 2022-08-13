Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.07.
Eastman Chemical Stock Performance
Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
