Elementeum Trading Down 58.1% Over Last Week (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 61.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. Elementeum has a total market cap of $7,779.42 and approximately $229.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Elementeum has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004066 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038073 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00013967 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Elementeum Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Elementeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.