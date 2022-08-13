Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.08. 2,305,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,196,052 shares of company stock valued at $380,334,353 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

