EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $473.71.

Shares of EPAM traded up $9.30 on Friday, hitting $444.91. 254,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,663. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.95. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

