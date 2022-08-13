FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FairGame has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $261,861.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001570 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00165046 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00056388 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003085 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FairGame

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars.

