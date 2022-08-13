First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 771.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 219,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 176,844 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 108,598 shares during the period.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FEMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,584. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%.

