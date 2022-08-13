First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the July 15th total of 264,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.95. 75,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,013. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $45.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81.
First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.768 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund
