First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 569,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
