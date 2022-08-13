First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 15.3% in July

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.16. 569,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.18. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.87 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

