First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 345,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,458,000 after buying an additional 191,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 222,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 160,340 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

SDVY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. The company had a trading volume of 155,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,658. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

