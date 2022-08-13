First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 646,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,790,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. 288,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,850. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.37. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.25.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.