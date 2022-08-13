Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

FLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.53. 2,196,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,385. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 432,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

