Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.764 billion to $4.850 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.53. 2,196,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

