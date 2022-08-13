FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0326 on Exchanges

FOAM (FOAM) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $996.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.