Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:FRD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83.
About Friedman Industries
