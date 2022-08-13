Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FRD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $79.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.83.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

