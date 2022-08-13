Fundamenta Trading Up 1.2% This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $53,069.92 and approximately $217.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,777,848 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,732 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

