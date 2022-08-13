FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Hits $16.20 on Major Exchanges

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $16.20 or 0.00066360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $12,143.88 and $39,548.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FUZE Token Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net.

FUZE Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars.

