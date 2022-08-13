Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.60 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.60 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.94.

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. 301,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,234. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 223,051 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 221.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

