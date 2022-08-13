GateToken (GT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.81 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00020669 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $398.66 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,575.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00037121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00128298 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063779 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,483,859 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.