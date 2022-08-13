Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Tops $0.99

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $324.39 million and $1.03 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,439.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00065114 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 326,702,268 coins. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

