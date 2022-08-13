Golos Blockchain Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $521,582.08 and approximately $2,444.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Profile

Golos Blockchain uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 305,794,099 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golos Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

